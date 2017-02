ECONOMY

Smaller countries outpace giants such as Nigeria and South Africa but progress on regional integration and industrialisation is lacking Economic conditions in Africa this year might best be symbolised by the new railway boom, over a century after the failure of a colonial plan for a route between Cairo and Cape Tow...

UGANDA Museveni's marathon The President is hoping for a calmer year than last but his latest plans to stay on and hand over to his son could yet stir unrest President Yoweri Museveni will use 2017 to launch a constitutional review that many suspect is designed to ensure the indefinite continuation of his presidency. A new Constitutiona...

MALI The South fails the North The government is disappointing many in its failure to meet the challenges of separatism and jihadism Its contours recently redrawn by the local elections and the nomination of interim authorities in northern regions, Mali's political landscape will become even more complex in comi...

MAURITANIA Out with the Ould The promise of the President's retirement will dominate politics as the opposition seeks to create a broad alliance Politics in Mauritania could be radically reshaped in the months ahead if talks between the opposition Forum national pour la démocratie et l'unité (FNDU) and the grassroots anti-s...

GUINEA Electoral test for Condé February's local elections will gauge Condé's popularity. The economy will stay in the doldrums Guinea will finally hold its local elections in February, almost seven years late. It is the first major test of the governing coalition of President Alpha Condé since his relative...

MADAGASCAR Hery's hard line The three-cornered fight between the president and his predecessors looks set to continue, and with it yet more instability and conflict Just when Malagasy politics appeared to be edging towards a more consensual mood, with the last-minute passage of the 2017 budget and a distinctly upbeat December donors' meeting i...

GABON Vote row threatens economy Fallout from the disputed presidential election is affecting an already deteriorating economic outlook Two crises will dominate Gabon's political landscape in 2017: President Ali Ben Bongo Ondimba's legitimacy as President and the economy. Bongo is badly tarnished both at home and a...

MOROCCO Benkirane's 'bras de fer' The clash between the Palace and the Islamist PJD will shape politics as much as the kingdom's efforts to rejoin the AU The struggle over who will join Morocco's next coalition government has continued into the new year and could continue for some time yet. The coalition is again to be led by the 'm...