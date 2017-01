GHANA New order tackles old debts A month after his election victory, Akufo Addo's new team starts work on a fast-track economic and political reform agenda The clear victory of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by over 900,000 votes in the 7 December presidential election triggered a business-like transition, with most new ministers due to ...

SUDAN Money and the military As its foreign reserves dwindle, the Khartoum regime will face mounting protest on the street and a more determined opposition Rising economic pressure and growing popular protest will test the National Congress Party (NCP) regime again this year and much will depend on the ability of opposition groups, bo...

SOUTH SUDAN A scorched earth peace The President has outmanoeuvred his rival, but the legacy of their bloody conflict is mass malnutrition and warnings of genocide The realisation that President Salva Kiir Mayardit's peacemaking strategy – dubbed by cynics 'Pax Salvatica' because he implemented it unilaterally – has failed to deli...

SOUTH AFRICA Power struggle goes nuclear The ANC's bitter internal battles threaten to slow government business to a crawl On South Africa's Reconciliation Day on 16 December, President Jacob Zuma's speech in the North-West Province was brought to a halt when strong wind and heavy rain blew away the ma...

MOZAMBIQUE Frelimo's quagmire The people who trapped the country in secret debts are still in charge and likely to remain, but investment is falling President Filipe Nyusi is weak and not in effective control of either the country or the governing party, the Frente de Libertação de Moçambique. Political instability will be exac...

ZIMBABWE Mugabe's waiting room Vice-President Mnangagwa looks increasingly set to take over the reins despite the First Lady's strong opposition The country's restless public has failed to dislodge its nonagenarian leader, Robert Mugabe, who has ruled since 1980. If predictions of his demise have been as premature as they h...

ZAMBIA Lungu for longer The president's aim to have a third term will dominate politics much as the anticipated IMF programme will dominate the economy After a year dominated by the election that controversially returned President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front to power, the main political battles in 2017 look set to be facti...

MAGHREB Cold and hot wars Algeria and Morocco will glare at each other over their border, Libya will remain locked in violence, and Tunisia will lick its wounds Despite efforts to persuade Algeria and Morocco to reopen their land border, closed since 1994, the two regional rivals continue to rattle sabres and build up their military streng...

TUNISIA A coalition of hope Donors line up more support to help confront deeply uncertain prospects for security and an economy damaged by terrorism Prime Minister Youssef Chahed's 'unity' government seems to have plenty going for it, with a good balance of political factions and technocrats, and strong international backing. U...

EGYPT Elusive legitimacy Currency evaluation will shape economic prospects this year but the President faces conflicts within and outside his country's borders Coping with the effects of the 50% devaluation of the Egyptian pound at the end of 2016 will be the main preoccupation of the government and the public in the coming year. The most...

SOMALIA Surviving elections and jihad Calming the controversies of the electoral process will occupy the government. Security will remain precarious across the country The agonising electoral process has raised as many problems as it has solved. The highly disputed selection of members of parliament – which will lead eventually to the selection o...

KENYA Pressure-cooker polls Tensions could boil over when two ethnically based coalitions do battle in elections for the national and county governments Unlike the peaceful polls that Kenya held in March 2013, the August 2017 elections will be characterised, the conventional wisdom has it, by violence at national and county levels....